Top track

Sol Paradise - What Am I Afraid Of

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

91 Presents: Sol Paradise & Subculture (DJ Set)

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sol Paradise - What Am I Afraid Of
Got a code?

About

It is with great pleasure that we welcome multi-instrumentalist and producer Sol Paradise to our stage on Friday, 15th December. Also joining the lineup is genre-bending artist Subculture, taking to the decks for a special DJ set. Come down to Ninety One f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Sol Paradise, Subculture

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.