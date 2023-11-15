DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tre colori Film rosso

Cinema Beltrade
Wed, 15 Nov, 11:00 am
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
V.O. francese e polacco con sottotitoli in italiano

Ginevra. Valentine Dussaut, una giovane modella, è fidanzata con Michel, che però è in viaggio in Inghilterra. Una sera Valentine fa conoscenza con un giudice in pensione, dopo aver investito casualmente...

Questo è un evento 6+
Cinema Beltrade
Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:45 am

