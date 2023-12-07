DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jaso + Infant + Zukö + Ghost Hill

Soup
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SOUP presents: Jaso + Infant + Zukö + Ghost Hill

jaso” (jay-so) is the sonic formulation of ideas and feelings expressed by London artist Jasper Maurice.

Infant is a Manchester based artist. Drawing from a broad range of influences, her sound is playful...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SOUP.

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

