DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harry Pinero's House Party

26 Leake Street
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Harry Pinero's House Party is back!

We are going big for our comeback, taking over 26 Leake Street in London's Waterloo - for an immerseive House Party experience, sponsored by Captain Morgan!

We'll be vibing out to the best in Hip Hop, UK Rap, Afrobeats...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Harry Pinero & Waves Party.

Lineup

2
Dankie Sounds , DONCH, Henrie and 2 more

Venue

26 Leake Street

7 Addington Street, Lambeth, London, SE1 7RY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.