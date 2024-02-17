Top track

Drama (feat. Drake)

Roy Woods

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€31.20

About

Roy Woods est un artiste éclectique. Natif de Brampton, en Ontario, sa musique ne peut se résumer en un seul genre, en démontrent ses titres qui fusionnent Hip-Hop et R&B.

Alors que son deuxième album, “Mixed Emotions” était très attendu et devait sortir...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Venue

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

