DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nova Danse • Molécule, AnyoneID

Le Mazette
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Une fête, des DJs, un club, une émission de radio ?

C’est simple, ça s’appelle Nova Danse : la nouvelle résidence de Radio Nova qui s’invite un vendredi par mois au Mazette !

Et pour cette deuxième édition, on a la chance d'accueillir Molécule, un des pi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Molécule, anyoneID

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.