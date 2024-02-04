Top track

Welcome to Silvertown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saint Agnes

Justines
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Welcome to Silvertown
Got a code?

About

East London quartet consisting of Kitty A. Austen (vocals, guitar) Jon James Tufnell (vocals, guitar) Benjamin Chernitsky (bass) Andy Head (drums).... Saint Agnes is a comic-book world of villains, angels, devils, demons, saints, hustlers. Join the party!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.

Lineup

Saint Agnes

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.