Top track

Die Sterne - Universal Tellerwäscher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Die Sterne "Grandezza Tour"

Club Manufaktur
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsStuttgart
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Die Sterne - Universal Tellerwäscher
Got a code?

About

Im gleichen Maß, in dem das Publikum jetzt langsam verstummt, wird ein Summen immer wahrnehmbarer. Nach und nach erfüllt es den ganzen riesigen Raum und man bildet sich ein, dass es plötzlich nach Ozon riecht. Eine elektrische Entladung steht kurz bevor un...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Musikexpress, ByteFM, Kaput Magazin & dq agency.

Lineup

Die Sterne

Venue

Club Manufaktur

Hammerschlag 8, 73614 Schorndorf, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.