DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Death To The Disco - Halloween Night

Largo Venue
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Largo Venue presenta:

Death To The Disco - Halloween Night Party

SALA MAIN - DEATH TO THE DISCO - Non aprite quel cancello!

La vera storia della notte che ha cambiato per sempre Via Prenestina.

Unitevi a noi per una serata di divertimento e terrore, do Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.