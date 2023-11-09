Top track

team edward

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WEIRD ALONE GUY ALBUM PREMIERE

The Underworld
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

weird alone guy album premiere!

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Tough Luvv x Euroclash.

Lineup

meat computer

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

