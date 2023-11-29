DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Radio Rubedo di/con Marialuisa Capurso

Chiesa di San Gaetano
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RADIO RUBEDO è un’installazione sonora interattiva. È un invito a partecipare a un gioco, un atto partecipato che esplora le tematiche delle relazioni di potere, e del patriarcato in tutte le sue manifestazioni. Saranno presenti nello spazio, sotto forma d Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Chiesa di San Gaetano

Strada San Gaetano 19, 70122 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

