Top track

Ferreck Dawn, Robosonic, Nikki Ambers - In My Arms - Vocal Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Todd Terry x Ferreck Dawn by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ferreck Dawn, Robosonic, Nikki Ambers - In My Arms - Vocal Mix
Got a code?

About

Grammy nominated producer and DJ Todd Terry, the brain behind iconic labels like InHouse Records and a trailblazer since the '80s, joins forces with 17-year house music veteran Ferreck Dawn, for an unforgettable day into night party at The Roof of Superior Read more

Presented by Gray Area x Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Ferreck Dawn, Todd Terry

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.