Siz ‘Blind’ Release Party

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Après trois ans de taf, SIZ a réuni le meilleur des 90's : riffs ultra puissants de Seattle et murs de sons qui sentent bon l'outre-manche, tout ça livré avec des mélodies ultra bien senties. 'Blind' est l'aboutissement d'un travail d'écriture et d'enregis

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

