Alex Wall

Gorila
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€17.14
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Alex Wall (Barcelona, 5 de junio 1996) es un músico, compositor y cantautor español. Se mudó a Madrid con 14 años y empezó su carrera en solitario en 2014, tocando versiones de otros artistas y algunos temas originales en bares Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Alex Wall

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

