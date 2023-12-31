Top track

We Belong Here: NYE Miami

The Historic Alfred I. duPont Building
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $54.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

You've found where you belong to kick off 2024! Dance until the sunrise shines through the elegant windows of this Miami landmark. The Alfred I. Dupont Building is the first skyscrapper built in Miami following it's emergence from the Great Depression. Thu...

Presented by We Belong Here.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Calussa, KIMONOS, Nitefreak and 1 more

Venue

The Historic Alfred I. duPont Building

The Historic Alfred I. DuPont Building, 169 E Flagler St, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

