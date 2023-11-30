DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*BIGLIETTI, INGRESSOS, TICKETS: FINAL 58!!!*
Fervo Fluxo
Giovedì 30 Novembre
22.30 - 5.00
Tunnel Club, Milano
Indirizzo: Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗
Line up:
DJ Bia Marques [R...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.