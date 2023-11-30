DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fervo Fluxo, Tunnel Club, Milano, Italia

Tunnel Club
Thu, 30 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
From €9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

*BIGLIETTI, INGRESSOS, TICKETS: FINAL 58!!!*

Fervo Fluxo
Giovedì 30 Novembre
22.30 - 5.00
Tunnel Club, Milano

Indirizzo: Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy

𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗

Line up:

DJ Bia Marques [R...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.