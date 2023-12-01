DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You know you are in safe hands when Defected's Head of A&R, Melvo Baptiste, curates an evening of his favourite DJ's. Bring your dancing shoes: House music all night long.
💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY
💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS
