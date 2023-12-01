Top track

Melvo Baptiste, Charlie Dark, Lev & T.Williams

Night Tales
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50

About

You know you are in safe hands when Defected's Head of A&R, Melvo Baptiste, curates an evening of his favourite DJ's. Bring your dancing shoes: House music all night long.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS Read more

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

1
Melvo Baptiste, LEV, T.Williams and 1 more

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

