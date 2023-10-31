Top track

Loco Disco Presents CHROMEO (Halloween Night)

Changes Lounge
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Ana
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

We are overly estatic to announce CHROMEO will be coming to Orange County this Halloween night.

support from Manics, Nonfiction, Redfive & Joel Demarzo

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

Changes Lounge

4647 Macarthur Boulevard, Newport Beach, California 92660, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

