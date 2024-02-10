Top track

These Are Just Places To Me Now

Folamour pres. A Decade Together

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

House Of Love is Folamour’s new jewel. A label built around one idea: to create an environment for you to dream. House of Love stands for a culture, a state of mind and a shared passion for music. An environment where the sky's the limit and dreams can com...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears & LWE.

Lineup

Folamour

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

