DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Paint and Sip w/ Bree

The Flamingo House
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
WorkshopSacramento
Selling fast
$40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TRICK OR TREAT!!!

Join us for a night out on the back patio for some OOHS & AHHS while we paint & sip with Bree! Join us for some spooky art!

Ticket price includes --- Paint supplies & Canvas

- One specialty cocktail, beer, or wine drink ticket & staf Read more

Presented by The Flamingo House & Bree

Lineup

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.