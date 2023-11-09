DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fall Of Fame Comedy Show

Continental Room
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
ComedyFullerton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fall Of Shame Comedy Show

Hosted by Stephanie Mateo

Featuring Stevona Delgado, Alfred Konuwa, Viet Nguyen, Ryan Radusinovic, and Diego Gomez

Two drink minimum (alcoholic or non alcoholic)

or $15 tickets available at the door.

Please RSVP here.

This i...

Presented by The Continental Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.