Fall Of Shame Comedy Show
Hosted by Stephanie Mateo
Featuring Stevona Delgado, Alfred Konuwa, Viet Nguyen, Ryan Radusinovic, and Diego Gomez
Two drink minimum (alcoholic or non alcoholic)
or $15 tickets available at the door.
Please RSVP here.
