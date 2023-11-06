DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 6 novembre a Milano un djset esclusivo in un evento che coniuga la pizza contemporanea con più di 100 tra i migliori pizzaioli d'Italia e i drink degli 11 più importanti bartender di Milano, per chiudere in bellezza con la musica eseguita dal vivo da un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.