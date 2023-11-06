Top track

Fritz Kalkbrenner djset a Milano

East End Studios - East Market via Mecenate 88 /a
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
DJMilano
€35.91

Event information

Il 6 novembre a Milano un djset esclusivo in un evento che coniuga la pizza contemporanea con più di 100 tra i migliori pizzaioli d'Italia e i drink degli 11 più importanti bartender di Milano, per chiudere in bellezza con la musica eseguita dal vivo da un...

Presentato da PizzaUp & Friends.
Lineup

Fritz Kalkbrenner

Venue

East End Studios - East Market via Mecenate 88 /a

Via Mecenate, 84, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

