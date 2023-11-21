DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Misantropitalk : El perreo

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“El Perreo: le corps au centre d’un mouvement”

El reggaeton se vit par sa danse : el perreo. Cette danse fait face à l’interdit : la sexualité et les corps serrés. Dans ce troisième talk, nous réclamons le perreo comme une activité émancipatrice et porteu...

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.