DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harry Potter : Witchcraft & Wizardry SUPER RAVE

Heartbeat
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Harry Potter themed Hallow Super Rave

witchcraft & wizardry!

SPECIAL GUEST DJS ALL NIGHT LONG.

FREE WITH RSVP TILL 12:30AM

$10 TICKET GURANTEES ENTRY

FULL BAR. WE GO LATE.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Prime Nightcult & Heartbeat.

Lineup

Secret Guest

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.