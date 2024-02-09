Top track

Firmament

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ocean, TWIABP, Shy Low

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Firmament
Got a code?

About

Vitus Presents:

The Ocean

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die

Shy, Low

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

The Ocean, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Shy, Low

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.