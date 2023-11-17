Top track

20 Years of Phonica Records: TSHA, Elkka, Yazzus

fabric
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re set to host a slice of iconic London record store Phonica’s ongoing 20-year Birthday celebrations with a party right here in Farringdon.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by fabric.

Lineup

2
TSHA, Elkka, Yazzus and 2 more

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

