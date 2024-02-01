Top track

Gnut live a Palermo

I Candelai
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Giovedì 1 febbraio appuntamento da non perdere con il concerto di GNUT in full band a I Candelai (Via dei Candelai, 65) di Palermo.

Come coronamento di un’attività incessante che ha preso il via dall’uscita del suo ultimo album Nun te ne fa’, il cantautor...

Presentato da I Candelai
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gnut

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

