Top track

The Style Is Death

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SYNTHICIDE: Forever Grey, TBA

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Style Is Death
Got a code?

About

Forever Grey is a darkwave band from Los Angeles, California. The first album was released in 2015 and was titled Poems About Eternity. Young & Cold Records produced Autumn Calling, Alabaster Chamber, Departed and Sympathy Garden on vinyl. Kevin and Anna a...

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Forever Grey

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.