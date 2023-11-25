DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gogo Green Presents TRIPLE G w/ Cromby, Meg Ward

Le Mazette
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GOGO GREEN remonte à bord le 25 novembre et lance officiellement ses soirées "Triple G".

Triple G résulte de la fusion des 3G de GOGO GREEN et des influences musicales des 3 membres - Camille Doe, Lefblom et Ams - puisées principalement outre Manche.

Pas...

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

2
Cromby, Meg Ward, Gogo Green and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

