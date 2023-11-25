DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GOGO GREEN remonte à bord le 25 novembre et lance officiellement ses soirées "Triple G".
Triple G résulte de la fusion des 3G de GOGO GREEN et des influences musicales des 3 membres - Camille Doe, Lefblom et Ams - puisées principalement outre Manche.
Pas...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.