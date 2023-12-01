DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Astro Club presenta GODBLESSCOMPUTERS live
Venerdì 01 dicembre 2023
Lorenzo Nada è Godblesscomputers. Si forma come beat maker, producer e dj, mosso da una precoce passione per i campionatori e per i vinili. Nel 2011 prende vita Godblesscomputers, monike...
