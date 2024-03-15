Top track

Giscard d'Estaing

DOMBRANCE

Le Trianon
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOMBRANCE AU TRIANON

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Live Affair et l'INA

Lineup

Dombrance

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

