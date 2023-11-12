DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Superga 1949 – 2024

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sun, 12 Nov, 4:30 pm
TalkTorino
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una celebrazione del grande Torino, verso i 75 anni dal tragico incidente aereo.

Presentazione del libro Granata Rosso e Verde (Ultra edizioni) di Paolo Quaregna.

Superga 1949, Monaco 1958, Medellin 2016: tre drammatici disastri aerei hanno unito nello s...

Presentato da Turismo Torino

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.