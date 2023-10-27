DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Piccola Orchestra Morricone a Forte Antenne

Forte Antenne
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una Notte di note in omaggio al Grande Maestro, a cura della Piccola Orchestra Morricone.

Questo è un evento 18+

Forte Antenne

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.