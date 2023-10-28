DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boat Live & Boat Shed presents A Halloween Special

Boat Live
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£10
About

Boat Live and Boat Shed present A Halloween Special, Saturday 28th October. Resident DJs and spooky special guests will be providing the thriller soundtrack across two rooms, the OG boat and the new acoustically killer Shed stage 2pm till midnight! Free en Read more

Presented by Boat Live

Lineup

Thoma Bulwer, Jos (EYA Records), Remi Mazet

Venue

Boat Live

90 White Post Lane, Tower Hamlets, London, E9 5EN, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

