DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boat Live and Boat Shed present A Halloween Special, Saturday 28th October. Resident DJs and spooky special guests will be providing the thriller soundtrack across two rooms, the OG boat and the new acoustically killer Shed stage 2pm till midnight! Free en
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.