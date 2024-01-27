Top track

The Orb LIVE - The Orboretum Tour

QMU
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden Clouds
About

FORM & 432 Presents

The Orb LIVE performing Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld and UFORB

+ Special Guests

Saturday 27th January 2024

QMU, Glasgow

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM. & 432.

Lineup

The Orb

Venue

QMU

22 University Gardens, Glasgow, Glasgow City G12 8QN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

