Shadeh Rose Release Party

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating the release of her Debut Single, Won’t Tell You I Love You, Shadeh Rose is bringing a fabulous lineup of original artists to Strongroom.

With Free House and Soraia Fortuna supporting, you’re in for a fantastic night of Jazz, Alt-rock and Folky Read more

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

