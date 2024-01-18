DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Access All Areas: All Access Pass

Signature Brew Haggerston
18 Jan - 8 Mar
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Access All Areas is back! Now in our third year of bringing you the best new and emerging music, we’re stepping it up even further this year. For AAA24 we’re taking our independent festival on the road, showcasing our favourite artists in multiple venues a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by InFireworks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

