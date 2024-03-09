DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Access All Areas is back! Now in our third year of bringing you the best new and emerging music, we’re stepping it up even further this year. For AAA24 we’re taking our independent festival on the road, showcasing our favourite artists in multiple venues a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.