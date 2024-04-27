DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mayssa Jallad

Silent Green
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Konzert

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von silent green.

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

