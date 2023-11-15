Top track

A·Bundah Live: Dengue Dengue Dengue + Vitu Valera

La Nau
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A•Bundah abre una etapa de ciclo de conciertos en formato electrónica Live y tiene el honor de presentar el lanzamiento del nuevo álbum de Vitu Valera quien abrirá el escenario para el dúo peruano afincado en Berlin, Dengue Dengue Dengue.

Tenemos el honor

Organizado por Abundah.

Lineup

Dengue Dengue Dengue, Vitu Valera

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain

Doors open9:00 pm

