The Boat Show Comedy Club Christmas Special

The Tattershall Castle
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£22.60
About

Laughs ahoy at London's finest floating comedy club! Come aboard the Tattershall Castle for a buoyant night of comedy afloat on the Thames. Line-ups at boatshowcomedy.co.uk

'Guaranteed to book the best' The Sunday Times

  • Dress code – No tracksuit bottom...
Presented by The Boat Show Comedy Club.
Lineup

Venue

The Tattershall Castle

Victoria Embankment, London SW1A 2HR
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.