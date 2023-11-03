DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taller de DJ con Vinilo + Sesión DJ Bobby García

Kaktos Botanical Society
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aprende a manejar los platos de vinilo con Bobby García (Discos Paradiso)
Una masterclass de los elementos básicos para aprender a usar el tocadiscos y un mixer.

La entrada incluye un coctél

Todas las edades

Organizado por Kaktos Botanical Society

Venue

Kaktos Botanical Society

Carrer Del Comte Borrell 147, 08015 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

