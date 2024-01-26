DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Can Kicker, The Pinch, SOP & Shade

The George Tavern
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Anarcho punks from the West; Can Kicker (Drunken Sailor Records) and The Pinch stop in to add further dirge to the borough of Tower Hamlets. Joined by psychedelic post punk Sanctuary of Praise & Shade who feature members of mythical LDN bands; Forra, Hunge...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cryptic Growth.

Lineup

Shade, The Pinch, Can Kicker

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

