Frank Ocean's Blond vs Orange: Performed Live by an Orchestra

The Steel Yard
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
First date sold out. Second date added.

As we all desperately await the new music hinted at Coachella earlier this year, in January 2024, we will delve back into the mind of Frank Ocean, with a rendition between Pitchforks album of the decade, Blonde, and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by re:imagine

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

