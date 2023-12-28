DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Naked Jams: ¡Feliz 2224!

Sala Vesta
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Ven con nosotros a celebrar el 2224!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Naked Family

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

