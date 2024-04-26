DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade are proud to present a live event with Katie Keddie in celebration of her new, sophomore EP coming out in April 2024. Throwing a hometown launch party with her band and special guests this is a great opportunity to discover brilliant budding ta...
