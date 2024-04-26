Top track

Katie Keddie - Hydroplane

Katie Keddie 'Nothing Much To Say' (EP Launch)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade are proud to present a live event with Katie Keddie in celebration of her new, sophomore EP coming out in April 2024. Throwing a hometown launch party with her band and special guests this is a great opportunity to discover brilliant budding ta...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Katie Keddie

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

