DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ocktive (Live): “OCKTIVE es un dúo de productores y djs madrileños que lleva tiempo llevando su música por el circuito nacional de salas y festivales. Han publicado material en sellos como @faneca_music o @beyourownstudio.label . En su formato live, se fu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.