Ocktive + Xacome

El Sótano
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:00 pm
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ocktive (Live): “OCKTIVE es un dúo de productores y djs madrileños que lleva tiempo llevando su música por el circuito nacional de salas y festivales. Han publicado material en sellos como @faneca_music o @beyourownstudio.label . En su formato live, se fu...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

