Free Bluegrass Night w/ Shannon Leigh and The Good Bygones

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Thursday, January 4th 2024
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Shannon Leigh and The Good Bygones
7:30pm - FREE- All Ages

SHANNON LEIGH & THE GOOD BYGONES
Silver Spring, MD
https://shannonleighreynolds.bandcamp.com/album/triple-shot

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

