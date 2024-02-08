Top track

Kassogtha - Drown

Kassogtha

The Black Heart
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fast-rising Swiss progressive death metallers, KASSOGTHA, will be coming to The Black Heart in February after wow-ing audiences across the country in support of Cellar Darling in 2022.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

Kassogtha

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

