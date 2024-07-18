Top track

Alone Again Or - 2015 Remaster

Love

Concorde 2
Thu, 18 Jul 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£27

About

LOVE with Johnny Echols sees Arthur Lee’s longest serving band return to the UK to perform classic songs from Love’s first three albums Love, Da Capo, Four Sail and of course Forever Changes as well as some special deep cuts.

Following their farewell tour...

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an 18+
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Venue

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

